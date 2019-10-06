× Crash Kills Pedestrian, 61, 2 Days After Another Deadly Hit-and-Run in South L.A.

South Los Angeles neighborhoods were the sites two deadly hit-and-run crashes over the weekend as another pedestrian was fatally struck early Sunday.

A vehicle traveling southbound along Figueroa Street in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood about 3:40 a.m. slammed into Wardell Nelson Jr., a 61-year-old Los Angeles man, as he was walking across the street, according to police. Nelson was crossing eastbound Manchester Boulevard at Figueroa Street on the south side crosswalk.

He laid motionless on the ground and was struck a second time by a silver Chevy Traverse while the other vehicle fled the area, police said. The Chevy remained at the crash site as authorities arrived.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was killed two days after a 61-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle that also fled a little over a mile away in the neighboring area of Vermont Vista. She was also struck by multiple vehicles and died at the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for drivers involved in both hit-and-runs. Authorities have not given a potential description of the vehicle that hit Nelson.

As with all hit-and-run crashes within the city limits, a reward of up to $50,000 is available for tips leading to an arrest and conviction or other resolution to the case.

Anyone with information can call LAPD Detective Moreno or Detective Gonzales at 323-421-2500 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.