Elizabeth Warren Campaign Dismisses National Organizing Director Over Complaints of Inappropriate Behavior

Posted 1:59 PM, October 6, 2019, by
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks at the SEIU Unions for All Summit on Oct. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. At least eight Democratic presidential candidates were scheduled to speak that day and the day after at the summit. The presidential primary in California was scheduled to be held on March 3, 2020. (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks at the SEIU Unions for All Summit on Oct. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. At least eight Democratic presidential candidates were scheduled to speak that day and the day after at the summit. The presidential primary in California was scheduled to be held on March 3, 2020. (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign has dismissed its national organizing director following “multiple complaints” of inappropriate behavior.

Spokeswoman Kristen Orthman says the campaign received complaints about Rich McDaniel over the past two weeks and retained outside counsel to conduct an investigation. McDaniel was fired after the cawashington,d.c.

mpaign determined that his reported conduct was “inconsistent” with its values.

Word of the dismissal was first reported by Politico.

In a statement to Politico, McDaniel said he “would never intentionally engage in any behavior inconsistent with the campaign or my own values” and he wished his former colleagues well.

McDaniel worked on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential bid and Doug Jones’ successful Senate run in Alabama in 2017.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.