Firefighters Show of Skills at Expo in Riverside for Fire Prevention Week

Firefighters demonstrated the tools and skills of their trade Sunday as they hosted an expo and public safety fair in Riverside.

Riverside Fire Department firefighters take part in a demonstration at the Public Safety Expo on Oct. 6, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Members of the Riverside Fire Department climbed ladders, rappelled, conducted mock vehicle rescues, put out fires and provided yours of the Fire Museum during the event, which took place Sunday afternoon at Mission Inn Avenue and Lime Streets. CPR training, informational booths and a car show were also part of the event.

The event coincided with Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 6 through Oct. 12.

