Man Arrested After Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Suspected DUI Hit-and-Run Collision in Pasadena

Posted 10:27 AM, October 6, 2019, by , Updated at 11:20AM, October 6, 2019

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and hitting a pedestrian who died in the hit-and-run collision in Pasadena early Sunday morning, the Pasadena Police Department said.

A gray pickup truck hit the man who was crossing the street in the area of Colorado Boulevard and Madison Avenue at about 3: 15 a.m., Police Lt. Peter Hettema said.

The driver fled the scene, according to police.

Officers later found a truck with damage to its front grill in a parking structure about four blocks away from the collision site, authorities said.

Authorities called the truck's owner, 41-year-old Higinio Arceo, who came back to the vehicle.

Arceo was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence and driving without a license, according to police.

The victim, described as a man in his 30s, was not identified by authorities.

KTLA's Derrick Clemons contributed to this report.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.