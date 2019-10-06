Man Arrested After Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Suspected DUI Hit-and-Run Collision in Pasadena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and hitting a pedestrian who died in the hit-and-run collision in Pasadena early Sunday morning, the Pasadena Police Department said.

A gray pickup truck hit the man who was crossing the street in the area of Colorado Boulevard and Madison Avenue at about 3: 15 a.m., Police Lt. Peter Hettema said.

The driver fled the scene, according to police.

Officers later found a truck with damage to its front grill in a parking structure about four blocks away from the collision site, authorities said.

Authorities called the truck's owner, 41-year-old Higinio Arceo, who came back to the vehicle.

Arceo was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence and driving without a license, according to police.

The victim, described as a man in his 30s, was not identified by authorities.

KTLA's Derrick Clemons contributed to this report.