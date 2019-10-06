× Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Being Injured in Koreatown Hit-and-Run Collision

One person is in critical condition after bing struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run collision in Koreatown Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles Police Department

Officers responded to the area of 5th Street and Western Avenue at about 4:50 p.m. to find a pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries and transported the person to a hospital in critical condition, the department said.

An investigation found that a black car, possibly a Hyundai Elantra, was traveling westbound on 5th Street when it struck the person who was crossing the street, according to LAPD.

The driver then fled he scene, and did not stop to render aid, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were available.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help providing any information that would lead to the identification and arrest of the driver.

Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives at 213- 473-0234. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477.