Police Seek Tips in Investigation of Deadly Shooting in Oxnard; $10K Reward Offered

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man in Oxnard, authorities said Sunday.

Officers responded to reports of several shots being fired in the 3000 block of Merced Place at 9:27 p.m. Saturday, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The victim was found with several gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not been identified by police.

Anyone who may have heard or seen anything related to the shooting is asked to call Detective Jake Jundef at 805-385-7680. Any video or photos offering information can be uploaded here.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to an arrest and conviction as part of a policy that applies to all homicides in the city of Oxnard.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or venturacountycrimestoppers.org.