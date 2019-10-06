Sacramento Uber Driver in Medically Induced Coma After Fending Off Knife-Wielding Attacker

A ride share driver picks up passengers at O'Hare Airport on April 10, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A California Uber driver is in a coma induced by doctors because of a heart attack he suffered after an altercation with a knife-wielding passenger.

Officials and his wife say Joseph McVey had a heart attack after fending off a knife attack by a rider in Sacramento Sunday night.

The Sacramento Police Department says 43-year-old Cedric Jeter was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats and resisting arrest.

Police say the men began arguing after reaching Jeter’s destination.

Authorities say Jeter was swinging a knife at McVey when police arrived around 10 p.m.

Police say McVey had no injuries when he gave his victim statement.

Hollie McVey says her husband had only been driving for Uber for a couple of months before the attack.

