Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, October 6th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking for something interesting to do today, there are MANY CHOICES on the Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" list.

Take a look! Enjoy!

-0-0-0-

Orange County International Auto Show

Anaheim Convention Center

800 West Katella Avenue

Anaheim

autoshowoc.com

We can see more than six-hundred of the hottest cars, trucks, suvs, exotics and concepts all at the Anaheim Convention, now through Sunday. By the way, we can actually test drive more than one-hundred vehicles, and if you’re feeling adventurous, take a ride on the offroad test track and Camp Jeep. Children under the age of 12 are free!

-0-

Free Parking!

The West Coast’s Largest RV Show

California RV Show

Auto Club Speedway

Fontana

http://www.californiarvshow.org

For the first time ever, there is free parking at the California RV Show, the West Coast’s largest RV Show. That’s because the RV show has a new location! This weekend find more than 40 RV manufacturers at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana.

And, the new Auto Club Speedway location features a lot to see and do! There are more than one-million square feet of RVs to explore.

-0-

Free Admission!

Museum of Latin American Art

628 Alamitos Avenue

Long Beach

562 437 1689

molaa.org

In Long Beach, admission is free today at the Museum of Latin American Art in celebration of Latinx Heritage Month. Among the many exhibitions you can examine, the work of artist Philip Stein famous for his dramatic mid-20th century creations.

-0-

Betye Saar: Call and Response

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

5905 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.lacma.org

At the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, learn about the woman described as a legend in the world of contemporary art! Los Angeles artist Betye Saar, known for her work in the medium of assemblage, has a new exhibition entitled “Call and Response.” This is the first exhibition at a California museum to explore Saar’s entire career and the first anywhere to focus on her sketchbooks.

-0-

Free!

The Great Pacific Airshow

Pacific Coast Highway & Huntington Street

Huntington Beach

http://www.surfcityusa.com

We’re encouraged to make it a day at the beach -- Huntington Beach the fourth annual Great Pacific Airshow which gets underway at 11am. Featured aviators include USAF Thunderbirds, The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, Canadian Forces Snowbirds, and others at this spectacular event. The Huntington Beach Airshow is free to the public.

-0-

Esther Williams: The Swimming Queen of the Silver Screen

Catalina Island Museum

217 Metropole Avenue

Avalon

310 510 2414

catalinamuseum.org

Esther Williams dazzled movie audiences around the world in her aqua-musical films. The new exhibition at the Catalina Island Museum chronicles Williams’ life from her humble beginnings to her success as a champion athlete, a major Hollywood celebrity and an entrepreneur.

By the way, this aquatic production, ”Jupiter’s Darling” which is included in this exhibition, was filmed on Catalina Island. The exhibition also includes Esther Williams’ movie memorabilia, costumes, photographs and never-before-seen personal home movies.

-0-

Weekend Tours Supporting The Gibbon Conservation Center

19100 Esguerra Road

Santa Clarita

661 296 2737

GibbonCenter.org

Learn about these unique apes at this one-of-a-kind venue!

The non-profit organization wants to remind the public the clock is ticking on its ability to stay at its current (rented) location in Santa Clarita. They’re looking for help to find a new, safe home for this rare population of Gibbons.

As you might remember, when founder, Alan Mootnick, passed away in 2011, the GCC’s future looked uncertain. They lost ownership of the land, and in order to stay at the current location, they had to start paying rent.

The land surrounding the Center is in the midst of a development boom. The open land that at one time provided the GCC with an ample buffer is slowly disappearing. Homes are being built closer and closer to the facility.

The Gibbon Center’s survival depends on moving to a better location as soon as we are able to do so.

The non-profit organization is looking at sites in a more temperate climate, such as San Diego, Santa Barbara, or Sonoma Counties with at least 20 acres of usable land, a house, electricity, water, and a road wide enough for school buses and fire trucks to reach the facility. It is also imperative they have a buffer from neighboring properties so that other residents are not disturbed by the Gibbon’s “singing.” To buy land and relocate, the GCC says it needs to raise at least $750,000 to make a down payment and an additional $250,000 for the move.

While raising funds to relocate, they must continue securing funds for daily operations, animal care and, unfortunately, rent. Any donation will bring us closer to our goal of acquiring a permanent home for the GCC.

#thegibbonconservationcenter

-0-

Closing Today!

Free!

Guatemalan Masks: Selections From the Jim and Jeanne Pieper Collection

Fowler Museum at UCLA

308 Charles E. Young Drive North

Los Angeles

http://www.fowler.ucla.edu

At the Fowler Museum at UCLA we can see the colorful and artistic GUATEMALAN MASKS: SELECTIONS FROM THE JIM AND JEANNE PIEPER COLLECTION. This exhibition features 80 masks depicting animals, folk personae, and historical figures that are deeply rooted in Guatemalan religiosity and popular culture.

Throughout the country, people perform spectacular masquerades during Indigenous festivals, Catholic feast days, and secular events. These public dance-dramas are jubilant expressions of devotion and community identity.

The exhibition is FREE!

#fowlermuseumatucla

-0-

NEW Exhibition!

NOCTAMBULANT: New Works By David Otis Johnson

Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Boulevard

Glendale

818 696 2149

neonmona.org

#museumofneonart

-0-

Frogs: Dazzling & Disappearing

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium of the Pacific

Long Beach

aquariumofpacific.org

Close to two dozen species in thematic displays, educational graphics, and interactive exhibits highlight the beauty of and threats to these remarkable animals.

The exhibit traces the history of amphibians, their life cycles, the different environments they live in from deserts to rainforests, the diversity of species, and their surprisingly uncertain future.

#aquariumofthepacific

#frogs

-0-

Harbor Breeze Cruises

100 Aquarium Way, Dock #2

Long Beach

2seewhales.com

L.A. Waterfront Cruises

1150 Nagoya Way

San Pedro

2seewhales.com

Orcas "Killer Whales" have been spotted off our coast.

An Orca is a marine mammal. They are often confused with a whale because of its name ‘killer whale’, but did you know that Orcas are actually dolphins? In fact, they are the largest member of the dolphin family!

We can see them and learn more about them on tours leaving Long Beach and San Pedro!

#harborbreezecruisesandwhalewatching

-0-

Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction & Fantasy Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

HOLLYWOOD DREAM MACHINES is the largest Sci-Fi Car Exhibit in the World!

The unique automotive exhibit explores cult classic films and stories that have envisioned fantastic futuristic worlds, technologies, characters and, of course, cars.

This special exhibit has been produced in collaboration with San Diego’s Comic Con Museum.

#petersenautomotivemuseum

-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community

-0-0-0-