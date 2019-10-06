× Woman Critically Wounded in Long Beach Shooting

A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was wounded in a shooting in Long Beach early Sunday, authorities said.

The attack took place shortly before 2 a.m. at 65th Street and White Avenue, according to Long Beach Police Department spokeswoman Arantxa Chavarria.

The victim showed up at a hospital in Lakewood, drawing a response from Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies, officials said.

It was soon determined the shooting had taken place near Coolidge Park in Long Beach, and the investigation was turned over to Long Beach police investigators.

No further details were available.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.