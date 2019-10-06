× Woman Shot to Death in Apple Valley, Husband Accused of Murder

Homicide detectives arrested a man after finding his wife shot to death at their Apple Valley home late Saturday, authorities said.

Robert William Vance, 51, was booked on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of 53-year-old Heidi Vance, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and county booking records.

Reports of a shooting about 9:40 p.m. drew deputies to the couples home in the 16000 block of Rancherias Road, sheriff’s officials said in a written statement.

“Deputies arrived and found the victim, Heidi Vance, inside the home, unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” the statement said. Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Robert Vance was still at the home when deputies arrived, officials said. He was taken into custody without a struggle.

“Detectives determined that Robert and Heidi are husband and wife and they were involved in an argument prior to the shooting,” according to the statement. “No other details are being released at this time.”

Robert Vance was booked into jail early Sunday morning.

He was being held without bail pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Monday in San Bernardino County Superior Court, records show.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail at 909-387-3589.Tips may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at 800-782-7463.