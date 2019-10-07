× 18-Year-Old Compton Man Shot and Killed After Being Approached by Group in Long Beach

An 18-year-old Compton man was shot and killed after being approached by a group of people in Long Beach Saturday night, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots heard in the 100 block of East 69th Way at about 7:10 p.m. and found an unresponsive man, identified as Eronald Deas, lying on the sidewalk and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso, authorities said.

Long Beach Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene and tried to save the man’s life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators believe Deas was walking across the intersection of 69th Way and Muriel Avenue when multiple people approached him on foot and fired several shots at him, striking his upper torso, the department said.

No description of the suspects was available.

A motive for the shooting is unknown and the case remains under investigation.

The department said it sent out additional officers to the area after the shooting.

Anyone with information was urged to call homicide detectives Sean Magee or Adrian Garcia at 562-570-7244. Those who wish to provide a tip anonymously can call 1-800-222-8477.