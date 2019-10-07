25-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Hit by Out-of-Control Police Cruiser in Redwood City

Authorities in Northern California say a 25-year-old man struck by an out-of-control Redwood City police cruiser last month has died.

The San Mateo County coroner says Alex Camron Hill, of Redwood City, died Oct. 2 from his injuries.

A Redwood City Police officer was responding to a possible home invasion Sept. 18 when she lost control of her vehicle and struck Hill.

Police said the officer was driving on a slick roadway when it crossed the center median, hitting a pedestrian standing there. The police car then collided with two vehicles traveling in the opposition direction.

Hill was taken to a hospital.

The officer, a 12-year department veteran, was taken to a hospital as a precaution. The drivers of the other vehicles were assessed and released at the scene.

