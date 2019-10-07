× At Least 1 Injured After Crane Collapses in Long Beach

At least one person was injured after a crane collapsed in Long Beach Monday afternoon, according to Jake Heflin of the Long Beach Fire Department.

The crane fell at about 12:25 p.m. over what appeared to be several homes in a residential area in the 300 block of 61st street, authorities said. It’s unclear whether anyone was inside the structures at the time.

The person injured was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Video from Sky 5 showed a large crane leaning over some homes. The exterior of the structures did not appear to have been significantly damaged in the incident.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.