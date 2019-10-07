1 in Custody After ‘Credible Threat’ Made Against Cal State Long Beach; Campus Cleared

One person was in custody Monday after a “credible threat” was made against the Cal State Long Beach campus, prompting a lockdown at the school, officials said.

It is unclear when the threat came in or how it was made, but university police said in a tweet that staff and students on campus were asked to “move indoors and shelter in place immediately.”

Anyone outside of the campus was also asked to stay away until further notice.

No further information about the type of threat has been released.

Police remained on campus and appeared to be searching the area as of 4:15 p.m., aerial video from Sky5.

About 4:30 p.m., campus police said the situation was “all cleared” and the shelter in place order was lifted.

Authorities described the person who was taken into custody as the “sole suspect” in the incident.

Currently, my J495 class is under lockdown due to the credible threat. Stay safe everyone. More information to follow @daily49er @CSULBPolice pic.twitter.com/j37ZlcKGs8 — Alejandro Vazquez (@avzqz32) October 7, 2019