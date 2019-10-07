× Criminal Trial for Rep. Duncan Hunter in San Diego County Delayed Until Jan. 22

A new date has been set for the criminal trial of Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine); he will now face trial starting on Jan. 22, instead of Jan. 14, based on a court decision Monday.

U.S. District Court Judge Thomas J. Whelan changed the date after lawyers requested a delay. It will allow time for the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to consider arguments by Hunter and the government in an appeal of Whelan’s refusal in July to throw out the indictment.

Hunter’s lawyers plan to ask the appeals court to dismiss charges that he spent more than $250,000 in campaign donations on girlfriends, family vacations, tuition for his children and other personal expenses.

Whelan said Monday that he wants to get Hunter’s criminal trial done before the March 3 primary for the sake of voters and the public.

