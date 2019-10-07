Firefighters Battle Blaze Near La Verne That Left Home in Flames

Firefighters were battling a blaze that left a home in flames in the Pomona Valley Monday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Authorities were called to the fire, located in the 4500 block of Live Oak Canyon, just after 6:30 p.m. and it burned through about a quarter of an acre within 20 minutes, officials said. The area is located near the border of Claremont and La Verne.

Sky5 footage shows large portions of the home’s roof completely burned off as flames continue rising through the skeletal remains.

Los Angeles County fire officials initially said it was unclear whether the blaze was a brush fire. However, police later described it as a house fire and said no evacuation orders were issued.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the acreage the fire burned through. The post has since been updated.