Fontana Police Seek Man Who Tried to Sexually Assaulted 61-Year-Old Woman

Authorities in Fontana are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly tried to sexually assault a 61-year-old woman last month.

The incident occurred about 11:40 a.m. Sept. 16 along the Pacific Electric Trail between Oleander and Cypress avenues.

The victim was waking alone on the trail when a man walked up behind her and pulled her to the ground “attempting to sexually assault her,” Fontana police said in a news release.

The victim was able to get away and ran to a nearby apartment complex while the man continued to follow her.

The man was confronted by a witness and ran away.

Detectives were able to find surveillance video of the incident and released stills from the footage Monday.

The man was described as being in his 20s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a medium build, short black hair and was clean shaven.

He was seen wearing a black tank top with “California” on the front, blue jeans and dark work boots.

Police have increased patrol in the area after the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident or the man’s whereabouts can call 909-854-8082.