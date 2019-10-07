× Homicide Detectives Investigate Fatal Shooting Near Perris

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was fatally shot Sunday night near Perris.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded just after 7 p.m. to the 27000 block of Lemon Avenue, located in an unincorporated area of the county, authorities said.

The victim’s identity and other details have not been released as the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call Homicide Detective Gonzales at 951-955-2777 or reach authorities at 951-210-1000. Those wishing to remain anonymous can visit WeTip.com.