Homicide Detectives Respond After Man Fatally Shot in Norwalk

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Norwalk, authorities said Monday.

Deputies responded to the 12500 block of Rosecrans Avenue and found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds to the upper torso, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators believe the shooting occurred at 4:52 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

A possible motive is not yet known and the only description about a suspect is a dark-colored sedan, authorities said.

The identity of the victim and other details have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.