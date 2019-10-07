Huntington Beach Restaurant Owner ‘Fighting for His Life’ After Oktoberfest Electrical Explosion That Injured 4 Others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Huntington Beach restaurant owner who asked patrons to leave the area near the site of a transformer before it exploded and rattled a crowded Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday night was "badly burned" and "fighting for his life," his family said the next day.

A post on the Facebook page for Old World Village’s German Restaurant identified the owner as Bernie Bischof.

The blast happened around 8 p.m. as Bischof led two firefighters to the eatery's patio area, where he had detected a smell from an underground vault that held three transformers, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The impact knocked them down, said Battalion Chief Jeff Lopez with the Huntington Beach Fire Department.

The two firefighters lost sight of the person who guided them there and were looking for him when another explosion followed, according to the Fire Department. The firefighters were taken to a burn center and later released.

Bischof, meanwhile, sustained second- and third-degree burns on nearly 40% of his body and remained in critical condition on Sunday, a restaurant spokesman told the L.A. Times. The business had been filled with 1,000 people the night of the incident, the spokesman said.

A total of five people were hurt, according to the Fire Department. Three of them were civilians and all but one have been released from the hospital, the agency said.

"Bernie is a hero and is fighting for his life," his sister, Cyndie Kasko, said in a Facebook post. Former and current employees helped Sunday as Southern California Edison cleaned up "this big mess," she added.

The utility company has not said what caused the transformer to explode. Crews managed to quickly extinguish the fire that ignited, authorities said.

The incident knocked out electricity for at least 300 customers overnight, according to officials.

The restaurant planned to be back in business Monday and resume Oktoberfest Huntington Beach on Wednesday to "celebrate the survivors of this tragic event," Kasko said on Facebook.

Her father, Josef Bischof, came to the U.S. in 1952 and "dreamed of bringing with him a piece of his homeland to share with his new friends in a new land," according to Old World's website. With his wife, he would build 45 Bavarian-style restaurants.

The Huntington Beach business has been celebrating Oktoberfest since the 1970s, the website said.