× Man Charged in Fatal Shooting of Girlfriend’s Estranged Wife in Granada Hills: DA

A man could face the death penalty in the murder of his girlfriend’s estranged wife outside the victim’s Granada Hills home in July, prosecutors announced Monday.

Javier Flores, a 24-year-old Simi Valley resident, has been charged with capital murder in the death of Cheyenne Brown, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said. Flores also faced a special circumstance allegation that he lied in wait and used a handgun.

Brown, also 24, was a competitive roller dance skater with the Northridge Skate Team and left behind a 2-year-old daughter, according to Northridge Skateland.

The victim had just gone home from one job and was preparing to drive for Uber when she was shot three times behind her home on July 22, her grandfather, Bill Schroeder, previously told KTLA.

Schroeder said he found her in an alley and tried to perform CPR, but Brown was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Family members described her as a devoted mother.

Officers responded around 10:20 p.m. the night of the incident in the 16600 block of Chatsworth Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Witnesses reported seeing a truck fleeing the scene, and investigators subsequently served search warrants in Granada Hills, Mission Hills and Simi Valley, where they arrested Flores at his residence on Sept. 12, LAPD said.

The District Attorney’s Office said Flores was in a relationship with Brown’s estranged wife but provided no further details about the circumstances that led to the attack.

If convicted as charged, Flores could be sentenced to death or life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors have not decided whether or not they would seek capital punishment.

Flores was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.