Man Fatally Shot by Deputies in West Whittier

Deputies shot and killed a man in late Sunday after responding to reports of a person menacing family members with a knife in West Whittier, authorities said.

The shooting unfolded about 10:40 p.m. in the 8200 block of Rexall Avenue, just north of Waddell Street, in the unincorporated county area, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

Deputies from the sheriff’s Pico Rivera Station received a report from a caller stating a family member was behaving in a threatening manner and armed with a knife, officials said.

It was not clear what exactly led to the gunfire.

No further details were available.