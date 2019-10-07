Piru-Area Woman, 89, Grabs Rifle to Confront Trespassers, but Ends up Being Run Over by Her Truck

A case of trespassing in Ventura County took a bizarre turn Saturday when an 89-year-old woman armed with a rifle fell out of her pickup truck while confronting a group of interlopers and had to be hospitalized, authorities said.

The woman, who lives near a remote canyon outside Piru, has had trouble with trespassers in the past, so when she saw nine people walking onto her property about 4:40 p.m., she was genuinely concerned, said Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Buschow.

The frightened woman grabbed a rifle, yelled at the group to leave and fired two rounds into the hillside to “emphasize her point,” Buschow said. She didn’t aim the gun at the group, he said.

The pedestrians were associated with a shooting range farther down the canyon and may have been participating in a survival course in the area, authorities said. Among them was an off-duty California Highway Patrol officer, Buschow said.

