Police Seek Victims of Man Accused of Raping Women Picked up at West Hollywood Nightclub

Los Angeles detectives on Monday released the photo of a recently arrested rape suspect in hopes that any additional victims will come forward.

Dayvid Sherman, 48, is accused of giving two intoxicated women rides home from a West Hollywood nightclub then raping them in two separate incidents over the past year, Los Angeles police said in a news release.

The first incident occurred in October last year. The victim had been drinking in the nightclub, then left alone and intoxicated, investigators said.

Sherman allegedly approached her and offered to drive her home in his SUV at a fare lower than ride-hailing apps were offering. The woman agreed, and due to her level of intoxication she lost consciousness on the route home, LAPD said.

When she came to, Sherman was sexually assaulting her in the back seat of his vehicle, according to police.

The second rape occurred last month after a woman was picked up from the same nightclub, which police did not immediately name. The victim was drinking there with friends, but also left alone and intoxicated, officials said.

She had some lapses of awareness but recalled being in Sherman’s SUV. She similarly lost consciousness in the car and awoke to find him sexually assaulting her, police said.

Both victims identified Sherman as their attacker, investigators say.

Sherman was arrested last Thursday, Oct. 3, on suspicion of rape of an intoxicated person, according to LAPD.

Police describe the suspect as a black man with black hair and brown eyes measuring 6 feet, 2 inches tall.

The vehicle involved was a large, black SUV, detectives say. An image police released of the vehicle appears to show a Cadillac Escalade.

Sherman was being held on $200,000 bail.

Anyone with additional information on potential additional victims can call LAPD Detective Javier Orijel at 323-290-2976, or contact the agency at 877-527-3247 after normal business hours. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.