San Diego Co. Teens’ Plot to Catch Man Allegedly Seeking Underage Sex Ends in Girl’s Kidnapping: Officials

A 17-year-old girl was kidnapped in northern San Diego County after a group of teens hatched a plan to gather information on a man they believed was seeking underage sex. But the plan went awry, a sheriff’s official said.

The kidnapping was reported at a Starbucks on East Vista Way near Monte Mar Road in Vista about 2:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they were told the teens — two 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old — had used a social media app to contact a man they said was seeking sex with underage girls, San Diego County sheriff’s Sgt. David LaDieu said.

“The group hoped to expose the male and turn over the information to law enforcement agencies for prosecution,” LaDieu said.

