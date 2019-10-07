× Tow Truck Driver Fatally Shot in Riverside; Suspect Detained: Police

Police have a suspect in custody after a tow truck driver was found fatally shot in Riverside Monday afternoon.

Authorities believe the suspect called the tow truck driver and then shot and killed him following an argument, according to Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback. It’s not clear why he called the driver.

Officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after responding to the 3700 block of Bandini Avenue at 1:10 p.m., Railsback said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Footage from Sky5 shows the man’s body lying on the opposite side of the street from a tow truck carrying a dark-colored pickup truck. On the bed of the pickup is a neon green-colored motorcycle or dirt bike. Other video shows officers escorting a bare-chested man in handcuffs into a police vehicle.

Railsback said the pickup is owned by the suspect. However, he also said the tow truck driver was not executing a vehicle repossession at the time of the shooting.

Police are not looking for any other possible suspects as K-9 units continued searching for items the suspect may have dropped, according to Railsback.

The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released by police.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.