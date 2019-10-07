× Trump Says Schiff and Pelosi Committed ‘Treason,’ Calls for Them to Be Impeached

President Trump lashed out against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), accusing them of treason and calling for their “impeachment” in a series of tweets Sunday night.

The California political leaders are leading the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into Trump that is focused on the president’s outreach to foreign governments to help him win reelection in the 2020 presidential election.

Pelosi announced the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry into the president about two weeks ago and Schiff, as the head of the House Intelligence Committee, is overseeing the effort.

“Nancy Pelosi knew of all of the many Shifty Adam Schiff lies and massive frauds perpetrated upon Congress and the American people, in the form of a fraudulent speech knowingly delivered as a ruthless con, and the illegal meetings with a highly partisan ‘Whistleblower’ & lawyer,” the president tweeted.

