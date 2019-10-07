Video: NorCal Man Reunites With Dog Found 400 Miles Away in Fontana 4 Years After She Disappeared

It was an emotional moment for a Grass Valley man when he was reunited in Riverside County with his 8-year-old German shepherd on Monday, four years after the dog vanished.

Kimber was recently found by a good Samaritan in Fontana, said John Welsh, the public information officer for the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

The 8-year-old dog was taken to the Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter where she was reunited with her owner late Monday morning, according to Welsh.

Officials likely located the dog’s owner through microchip, he said.

The man, whose name has not been released, drove down from Grass Valley — which is in Nevada County, some 400 miles northwest of Fontana — and turned up at the shelter at 8 a.m. to pick her up, according to Welsh.

Kimber was brought out to him about three hours later.

“This was a very emotional moment for the owner,” Welsh wrote in an email accompanied by video of the reunion.

No additional information was immediately released.