1 Dead, 1 Injured After Golf Cart Crash in Placerville; Alcohol Investigated as Possible Factor: CHP

Authorities in Northern California say a man was killed and another injured in a golf cart crash at a Placerville golf course.

The California Highway Patrol says a 44-year-old man from Texas was driving the cart at an unsafe speed downhill on the cart path when he lost control Monday.

KCRA-TV reports the cart then turned toward the bridge rail, broke through and went down into a creek at the Apple Mountains Golf Resort. The man, who was not identified, died.

The CHP says his passenger, a 31-year-old man from Sacramento, had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The CHP says alcohol consumption is being investigated as a possible factor.

