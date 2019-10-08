84-Year-Old Man Arrested in Son’s Shooting Death in Hemet

An 84-year-old man was arrested after fatally shooting his son in front of their family in Hemet early Tuesday, officials said.

The gunfire was reported around 2 a.m. at a home on the 2400 block of West Oakland Avenue, according to a news release from Hemet police.

Responding officers found 31-year-old Ricardo Curiel suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso, and surrounded by family members.

Curiel succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the Riverside University Health System Medical Center, police said.

The ensuing investigation led authorities to arrest the victim’s father, Salvador Aceves Curiel of Hemet, on suspicion of murder.

Police have not given a motive for the killing.

The suspect was pending transport to the Riverside County Jail, where he would be held on $2 million bail, officers said.