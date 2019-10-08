Are You Wearing the Wrong Shoe? What You Need to Know With Dr. Karen Joubert

Physical therapist, owner of Joubert PT in Beverly Hills and one of the most sought-after body healers in Hollywood Dr. Karen Joubert joined us live to talk about how 75% of all Americans are walking around in the wrong shoe and how to pick the right shoe for you. For more information on Dr. Karen Joubert and Joubert Physical Therapy, you can visit her website or follow them on social media.
