BREAKING: Pilot Dead After Small Plane Crashes, Catches Fire Near Camarillo Airport

California Woman Charged With Defrauding Immigrants Out of $100K After Promising Green Cards, Citizenship

Posted 12:47 PM, October 8, 2019, by , Updated at 12:56PM, October 8, 2019

Federal prosecutors accuse a California business owner of advertising services to help immigrants get citizenship and then pocketing her clients’ money without filing any paperwork.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Helen Kennedy, also known as Helen Abdi, was indicted last month in connection with an alleged fraud of more than $100,000 from victims across the country. The newspaper reported the woman mainly targeted Iranian immigrants in her online advertisements.

Under one advertisement video posted to YouTube, a commenter said Abdi was supposed to help with their family’s immigration case.

“After receiving the money she hasn’t even answered the phone,” the commenter wrote.

According to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Norfolk, Virginia, Kennedy promised clients political asylum, visas, green cards and even citizenship if they paid a fee. The indictment says Kennedy pocketed the money and never submitted immigration paperwork on behalf of her clients.

Kennedy is charged with five counts of wire fraud. She’s currently out on bond.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Kosky and Kennedy’s attorney, Andrew Grindrod, declined to comment on the indictment.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.