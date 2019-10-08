CEO and founder of Dance Body Katia Pryce joined us live to tell us all about her dance inspired fitness class that she’s bringing to LA for a limited time. The pop up classes are running now through Oct 13. For more information, including how you can sign up for a class, you can visit their website or follow them on social media.
Dancebody Pop Up Classes in LA With Founder Katia Pryce
