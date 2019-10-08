BREAKING: Gov. Newsom Signs Law Capping Rent Hikes Amid California’s Ongoing Housing Crisis

Dancebody Pop Up Classes in LA With Founder Katia Pryce

Posted 2:41 PM, October 8, 2019, by

CEO and founder of Dance Body Katia Pryce joined us live to tell us all about her dance inspired fitness class that she’s bringing to LA for a limited time. The pop up classes are running now through Oct 13. For more information, including how you can sign up for a class, you can visit their website or follow them on social media.

