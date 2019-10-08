Deadly Crash Closes Lanes on 405 Freeway Through Sepulveda Pass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A deadly crash on the 405 Freeway has prompted officials to close several lanes through the Sepulveda Pass Tuesday morning.

At least two vehicles were involved in the Bel-Air area crash on the northbound side of the 405 near Bel Air Crest Road at about 4 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a badly damaged car blocking some of the freeway lanes.

One person was killed in the crash, according to the CHP.

A SigAlert was issued for three northbound lanes at about 4:50 a.m.

The lanes were expected to remain closed for at least one hour.

Check back for updates on this developing story.