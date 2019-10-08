‘Doctor Dogs’ Author Maria Goodavage and Judy McDonald on the Work Service Dogs Are Doing
-
Delta Revokes Ban on Emotional Support Animals for Long Flights but Still Won’t Allow Pit Bulls
-
Texas Police Officer Firing Gun at Dog Running at Him Shoots and Kills Woman
-
North Carolina Woman Issues Warning After Her 3 Dogs Die Within Hours of Playing in Pond
-
Owning a Dog Tied to Lowering Risk of Dying Early by 24%, Scientists Say
-
U.S. Bomb-Sniffing Dogs Sent to Middle East Ally Jordan Are Dying Due to Negligence
-
-
Video: NorCal Man Reunites With Dog Found 400 Miles Away in Fontana 4 Years After She Disappeared
-
Ohio Woman Wakes From Coma to Find Legs, Arms Partially Amputated After Infection From Dog Saliva
-
Dog Saves South Carolina Man From Devastating House Fire by Nudging Him Awake
-
Rover Investigating After Los Feliz Couple’s Puppy Dies While Left With Dog Sitter
-
Young German Shepherd Dragged From Pickup in Mead Valley Recovering Well, up for Adoption
-
-
Tech Gadgets Your Pets Will Appreciate
-
Therapy Dog Baxter Supports Child Trafficking Victims
-
Dog Survives After Being Found on Ohio Road With Her Muzzle Taped Shut, Throat Cut