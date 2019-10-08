Garden Grove Police Investigating String of Street Robberies, Including One at a Taco Truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police on Tuesday continued to investigate a recent spate of street robberies reported in Garden Grove, the most recent one at a food truck.

Just after 9 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred on Euclid Street and Hazard Avenue, the agency said.

A man entered a food truck, called Taqueria Azteca, and brandished a semiautomatic handgun, according to police. He demanded money from the employee, who gave hime about $250 in cash.

The robber then asked for "all the money," said Juan Rodriguez, who responded that it was all the money they had.

The perpetrator then got into a silver Jeep Cherokee and fled west on Hazard Avenue, police said.

Rodriguez said the business had only started serving at the location for two weeks, but that he recognized the man, who frequented the area.

The owners of the truck, Jesus and Maria Rodriguez, said they went into business 16 years ago. They immigrated from Mexico and built their company with their children and now own four taco trucks, Maria Rodriguez said.

One of their trucks was robbed several years ago, she added.

There have been other robberies with similar circumstances involving an individual matching the same description over the past week, according to police.

Investigators described him as a 40- to 45-year-old black man, about 6 feet tall and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white sleeveless T-shirt and grey oversized shorts.

Anyone with information can contact Garden Grove police at 714-741-5704