Great White Shark Leaves Behind 2 Teeth After Biting Man’s Kayak Near Catalina Island

A great white shark left behind two great big teeth after chomping into a scuba diver’s kayak off Catalina Island at Camp Emerald Bay.

While kayaking Saturday near Ship Rock — an open-water diving spot roughly three miles from Emerald Bay — San Diego resident Danny McDaniel felt something push against his vessel. He thought the shove came from his friend, but he soon saw the head of a great white shark envelop the back of his kayak. McDaniel froze.

“I saw the snout of the shark over the back of the kayak,” he said. “Then I followed the snout up and there’s a giant, immense body off to the right side of the boat.”

John Chambers watched his friend’s encounter with the shark from about 25 feet away, shouting at him to hit the shark on head. The shark bit into the vessel, then swam away, leaving behind two teeth.

