BREAKING: Pilot Dead After Small Plane Crashes, Catches Fire Near Camarillo Airport

Great White Shark Leaves Behind 2 Teeth After Biting Man’s Kayak Near Catalina Island

Posted 12:51 PM, October 8, 2019, by , Updated at 01:23PM, October 8, 2019

A great white shark left behind two great big teeth after chomping into a scuba diver’s kayak off Catalina Island at Camp Emerald Bay.

Two teeth left behind by a great white shark after it bit into a man's kayak near Catalina Island are shown in a photo provided by Danny McDaniel on Oct. 7, 2019.

Two teeth left behind by a great white shark after it bit into a man's kayak near Catalina Island are shown in a photo provided by Danny McDaniel on Oct. 7, 2019.

While kayaking Saturday near Ship Rock — an open-water diving spot roughly three miles from Emerald Bay — San Diego resident Danny McDaniel felt something push against his vessel. He thought the shove came from his friend, but he soon saw the head of a great white shark envelop the back of his kayak. McDaniel froze.

“I saw the snout of the shark over the back of the kayak,” he said. “Then I followed the snout up and there’s a giant, immense body off to the right side of the boat.”

John Chambers watched his friend’s encounter with the shark from about 25 feet away, shouting at him to hit the shark on head. The shark bit into the vessel, then swam away, leaving behind two teeth.

Read the full story on LATimes.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.