LAPD Searches Blacks and Latinos More, but They’re Less Likely to Have Contraband Than Whites

Posted 6:50 AM, October 8, 2019, by , Updated at 06:58AM, October 8, 2019
LAPD Officer Charles Kumlander searches a woman’s purse after spotting a gun on the floor of a car he and his partner had pulled over in South Los Angeles in this undated photo.(Credit: Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles police officers search blacks and Latinos far more often than whites during traffic stops, even though whites are more likely to be found with illegal items, a Times analysis has found.

The analysis, the first in a decade to calculate racial breakdowns of searches and other actions by LAPD officers after they pull over vehicles, comes amid growing nationwide scrutiny over racial disparities in policing.

The Times obtained the data used in its analysis under a new California law targeting racial profiling that requires the LAPD and other agencies to record detailed information about every traffic stop.

The Times analysis found that across the city, 24% of black drivers and passengers were searched, compared with 16% of Latinos and 5% of whites, during a recent 10-month period.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

 

A chart shows racial gaps in search rates across Los Angeles from July 1, 2018 through April 30, 2019. (Credit: Zach Levitt/Los Angeles Times)

