× Man Arrested in Connection With Attempted Sexual Assault of 61-Year-Old Woman in Fontana

A man has been arrested in connection with the attempted sexual assault of a 61-year-old woman in Fontana last month, police said Tuesday.

During that Sept. 16 attack, a man walked up the victim along the Pacific Electric Trail, pulled her to the ground and allegedly tried to sexually assault her.

The victim was able to get away and ran to a nearby apartment complex while the man continued to follow her. Eventually, a witness confronted the man and he ran away.

Police released details and surveillance video of the incident on Monday.

On Tuesday, officials at Oleander Elementary notified the Fontana Unified School District Police of a suspicious man on campus.

Authorities responded and detained Alberto Suarez, 22. Police said Suarez did not have any contact with students at the time. It is unknown what he was doing at the school.

School police notified Fontana police detectives that they had detained Suarez, who had similarities with the man who attacked the woman on the trail.

Investigators contacted the victim and witnesses, who positively identified Suarez as being involved in the incident.

He was arrested and booked.