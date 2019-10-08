Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Tow Truck Driver During Service Call in Riverside: Police

Authorities on Tuesday identified the man suspected of shooting a tow truck driver dead after an altercation during a call for service turned violent in Riverside.

Javier Martinez, 32, of Landers was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the deadly incident that took place in the 3700 block of Bandini Avenue around 1:10 p.m. Monday, according to a Riverside Police Department news release.

Martinez allegedly shot and killed the unidentified driver after calling a private tow service to deal with his vehicle, the release stated.

After the pickup was placed on the flatbed tow truck, Martinez got into some type of altercation with the driver, police said. During the dispute, the suspect allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot the victim.

The driver was found with multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene, according to police.

Martinez ran away on foot, but he was apprehended several blocks away about 15 minutes after the shooting, officials said.

Two nearby schools were placed on lockdown amid the suspect search.

Martinez was booked into jail and is being held without bail, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to Detective Adrian Tillett at 951-353-7105 or atillett@riversideca.gov, or Detective Karla Beler at 951-353-7138 or kbeler@riversideca.gov.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to rpdtips@riversideca.gov.