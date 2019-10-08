Man Convicted of Trying to Kidnap Teen Girl at Knifepoint in Torrance

The intersection of Spencer Street and Hawthorne Boulevard in Torrance is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

A man pleaded no contest Tuesday to trying to kidnap an underage girl as she walked home from school in Torrance earlier this year, prosecutors said.

Jhony Adalberto Granados-Lopez, a 28-year-old Los Angeles man, admitted to using a knife in the abduction attempt, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

He was immediately sentenced to one year in jail and five years of formal probation, officials said.

The 15-year-old victim was targeted May 22 near the corner of Spencer Street and Hawthorne Boulevard, a well-trafficked area lined with businesses.

Granados-Lopez allegedly brandished a knife as he told the teen to get in his car.

Prosecutors say the girl ran home and told her parents what happened.

Originally, Granados-Lopez was also charged with possessing child pornography, but that charge was apparently dropped. The DA’s office did not say whether he entered his plea after negotiating a deal with prosecutors.

If convicted as charged, he could have faced more than five years in prison.

