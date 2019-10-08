× More Than 100K SoCal Edison Customers, Including in L.A. County, Could Lose Power in Wildfire Prevention Effort

As forecast of Santa Ana winds drew near, Southern California Edison expanded its power shutoff watch to more than 106,000 customers across the region.

As of Tuesday morning, the utility said it could cut electricity in the following communities in an effort to avert wildfires (see SoCal Edison’s website for maps and the latest updates):

Los Angeles County (about 30,773 customers) Lancaster Palmdale San Fernando Santa Clarita Unincorporated areas including Acton, Agua Dulce, Boiling Point, White Heather, Canyon Country, Newhall, Leona Valley, Letteau Canyon, Lake Hughes, Green Valley, Elizabeth Lake, Sylmar, Portal Ridge, Canyon Country and near Antelope Valley

Ventura County (about 1,589 customers) Fillmore and unincorporated areas

San Bernardino County (about 27,630 customers) Big Bear Calimesa Corona Fontana Rancho Cucamonga Rialto San Bernardino Yucaipa Unincorporated San Bernardino County, including the communities of Doble and Upper Holcomb Valley, Cajon Pass, Devore, Etiwanda, Lucerne Valley, Lytle Creek, Running Springs, Cedar Pines Park, Valley of Enchantment, Crestline and Valley View Park

Riverside County (about 19,434 customers) Banning Hemet San Jacinto Menifee Unincorporated Riverside County including the communities of Whitewater and Bonnie Bell, Banning Pass, Cabazon, Owl, portions of Desert Hills Outlet Mall, North Palm Springs, Beaumonth, Banning, Gilman Hot Springs, Lakeview and Mons

Mono County (about 13,963 customers) Mammoth Lakes Unincorporated areas near Bishop including the community of Paradise and portion of Swall Meadows, Mammoth Lakes (Trails, Core, North, Slopes), June Lake Village, Loop, Crestview, Mono Lake, Mono City, North Conway, Willow Springs, Bridgeport, Old Mammoth, Mammoth Lakes Basin, Lee Vining, Lee Vining Canyon, Falls Creek Tract and Bridgeport Valley to Twin Lakes

Inyo County (about 538 customers) Unincorporated areas including Aspendell and Round Valley

Kern County (about 12,076 customers) Tehachapi Unincorporated areas including Kernville, Wofford Heights, Lake Isabella, Camp Owens, south of Tehachapi, Lebec, Bear Valley Springs, Stallion Springs, Keene, Golden Hills, Sand Canyon, Alpine Forest, Manolith, Weldon, Bella Vista, near Antelope Valley, near Monolith, Onyx and Canebrake

Tulare County (about 253 customers) Unincorporated areas including Fairview, Johnsondale, Sugarloaf Saw Mill and Sugarloaf Mountain Park



The National Weather Service warned of Santa Ana winds blowing northeast to east with gusts about 35 to 60 mph in the inland regions of Orange County, the Coachella Valley and communities in the mountains and inland valleys.

In L.A. and Ventura counties, gusts could reach 70 mph in the mountains and 55 mph on the coast and in the valleys. Forecasters expect peak winds on Thursday between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Humidity could drop to 5 to 10%, according to the National Weather Service.

“The gusty NE winds along with warm and very dry conditions will lead to a potential for critical fire danger and rapid fire growth,” the agency said.

Please be advised of the coming weather If #LAFD determines the City of Los Angeles #redflag parking restrictions are necessitated, we will advise via our social media channels late afternoon the day prior You can always check status at https://t.co/qdbVFVavQm https://t.co/B8y6tIekg6 — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) October 8, 2019

Early Monday, SoCal Edison’s power shutoff watch only included 12,000 customers, mostly in Mono and Kern counties. The company in late September cut service for dozens of homes in the unincorporated areas between Beaumont and Banning in Riverside County for nearly six hours.

Meanwhile, Pacific Gas & Electric issued a wider warning in Northern and Central California this week, where nearly 30 counties were notified of a possible electricity cut.

PG&E power lines ignited some of the most devastating fires in California over the past two years. In May, state regulators approved a rule that allows utility companies to preemptively turn off service to avoid blazes.