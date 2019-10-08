Responsible Journalism with Audrey Prywitch

Last August at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Miami, Jason and Bobby had a chance to chat with KTVI-KPLR News Director Audrey Prywitch. Audrey shares her passion for mentoring and empowering young aspiring journalists. She also reflects on her time growing up and working in Miami. Audrey also reflects on the experiences of her Jewish family during World War II. Finally, Audrey opens up about her stations’ news operations during the Ferguson protests, and the importance of responsible journalism.

Episode quote

“Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.” –Serenity Prayer



