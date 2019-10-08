× Sen. Dianne Feinstein Endorses Joe Biden for President

So much for California love. U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein has officially endorsed Joe Biden for president, snubbing her fellow Golden State senator, Kamala Harris.

“I’ve worked closely with Vice President Biden and I’ve seen firsthand his legislative ability, his statesmanship, and most importantly his moral fortitude,” Feinstein said in a statement on Tuesday on her pick for the Democratic nomination. “During his time in Congress and in the White House, Joe Biden has been a tireless fighter for hard working American families.”

She said Biden would be the best Democratic candidate to bridge political polarization and said the Trump administration “has not only exacerbated the existing divisions in Congress, but it has divided the nation with hateful rhetoric and harmful policies.” The endorsement was first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Feinstein’s statement made no mention of Harris, with whom she shares a political home base in the Bay Area. In January, Feinstein said she was a “big fan” of Harris, who was elected to the Senate in 2016, but added “she’s brand-new here, so it takes a little bit of time to get to know somebody.”

