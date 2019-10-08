Pilot Killed After Small Plane Crashes, Catches Fire Near Camarillo Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A pilot was killed when a small plane crashed and caught fire near Camarillo Airport Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The crash was reported in a field near Pleasant Valley Road at about 12:30 p.m., and the fire was extinguished by 12:55 p.m., according to the department.

Authorities said the pilot was the only person aboard the plane.

Aerial video from Sky 5 showed firefighters surrounding a single-engine plane down in a field.

The homebuilt BD-5 fell about 1,000 feet west of the airport, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said.

It's unclear what led to the crash. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

No further details were immediately available.

#ValleyInc Update: Small single engine aircraft crashed, initially on fire. Now extinguished. The single occupant did not survive their injuries. @VCFD @camarillovcso pic.twitter.com/jhwGQjvBcJ — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) October 8, 2019