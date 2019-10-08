State Department Orders Ambassador Cited in Ukraine Texts Not to Appear for Deposition

US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland has been told by the State Department to not appear this morning before the House.

His attorney Robert Luskin said Tuesday morning he has no choice but to comply.

“He is a sitting ambassador and employee of State and is required to follow their direction,” Luskin said.

Sondland was set to be on the hot seat Tuesday as House investigators pressed him about text messages he exchanged related to President Donald Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the freezing of foreign aid to Ukraine.

Sondland was set to appear behind closed doors before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees as part of the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. The EU ambassador was cited in text messages turned over to the committee last week by former US special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker that cut to the heart of the Democrats’ impeachment probe.

Sondland, a Trump donor and hotelier who has been EU ambassador since 2018, exchanged messages with Volker and a senior US diplomat in Ukraine about setting up the call between Zelensky and Trump and whether foreign aid was being withheld while Trump and his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, pushed for Ukraine to open an investigation.

Sondland was set to be the first of two potentially major witnesses for Democrats’ this week — along with former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch appearing on Friday — as Democrats are eager to gather more information about what was going on behind the scenes before and after Trump’s call with Zelensky.

But Republicans may also find Sondland as a fruitful witness, as he pushed back in the text messages on the notion that the aid was connected to investigations. Republicans have argued that Volker’s full testimony paints a different picture than the text message excerpts Democrats released last week.

In those texts, the Ukrainians’ desire to have a one-on-one meeting between Trump and Zelensky is linked to the Ukrainians opening an investigation, something that was discussed before the July 25 phone call where Trump urged the Ukrainian President to investigate Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

“Had breakfast with Rudy this morning-teeing up call w Yermak Monday. Must have helped. Most impt is for Zelensky to say that he will help investigation—and address any specific personnel issues—if there are any,” Volker wrote to Sondland the week before the call occurred.

After the call, Sondland and Volker discussed potential dates for a meeting between Trump and Zelensky, and Sondland wrote that Trump “really wants the deliverable,” suggesting Zelensky make a public statement about an investigation.

Sondland and Volker helped a senior Zelensky aide edit a statement about the investigation, including citing the 2016 election and Burisma, the company that hired Hunter Biden. There’s no evidence of by Joe or Hunter Biden in Ukraine.

The following month, Sondland was part of a text exchange with Bill Taylor, a senior US diplomat in Ukraine, where Taylor repeatedly raises alarm that aid to Ukraine is being withheld to push for an investigation.

“Are we now saying that security assistance and WH meeting are conditioned on investigations?” Taylor asked.

“Call me,” Sondland responded.

A week later, Taylor wrote: “As I said on the phone, I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign.”

Sondland responded with a lengthy statement.

“Bill, I believe you are incorrect about President Trump’s intentions,” Sondland said. “The President has been crystal clear no quid pro quo’s of any kind. The President is trying to evaluate whether Ukraine is truly going to adopt the transparency and reforms that President Zelensky promised during his campaign I suggest we stop the back and forth by text.”

He then suggested if Taylor still had concerns, he should call Secretary of State Mike Pompeo or his executive secretary.

Last week, Trump downplayed the text messages, saying Friday he didn’t “even know most of these ambassadors.” But he then praised Sondland’s comments.

“The text message that I saw from Ambassador Sondland — who’s highly respected — was: There’s ‘no quid pro quo.’ He said that,” Trump said.

But Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, told The Wall Street Journal last week that Sondland had described to him a quid pro quo involving a commitment from Ukraine to investigate issues related to US elections and the status of foreign aid to Ukraine. Johnson said he confronted the President about it on a July 31 phone call, and Trump rejected that the two issues were connected.

Johnson’s office said after the Journal story published he did not recall that “the term ‘quid pro quo’ was ever used.”

Sondland, who is political appointee, was previously founder and CEO of the Provenance Hotels chain, according to his State Department biography. While he is ambassador to the European Union, he’s had a specific interest in Ukraine.

“President Trump has not only honored me with the job of being the US ambassador to the EU, but he’s also given me other special assignments, including Ukraine,” he told UATV in July. “We have what are called the three amigos, and the three amigos are Secretary Perry, Ambassador Volker and myself. And we’ve been tasked with sort of overseeing the Ukraine-US relationship between our contacts at the highest levels of the US government, and now the highest levels of the Ukrainian government.”