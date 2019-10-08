Toxins From Firefighting Foam Used by CA Military Bases Seeping Into Drinking Water

It was a Sunday tradition at Bethany Slavic Missionary Church. After morning services, Florin Ciuriuc joined the line of worshipers waiting to fill their jugs with gallons of free drinking water from a well on the property, a practice church leaders had encouraged.

“I take it for my office every week,” said Ciuriuc, a 50-year-old Romanian immigrant and a founding member of the largely Russian-speaking church, which claims 7,000 congregants.

Church leaders boasted it was the cleanest water in Sacramento, according to Ciuriuc. In fact, test results showed the water contained toxic chemicals from firefighting foam used for decades on a now-shuttered Air Force base a mile away. Church leaders say they did not understand their well was contaminated.

The church’s well is one of thousands of water sources located on and near military bases polluted with chemicals from the foam, which was used by the armed services since the 1960s.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

The Los Angeles Times reviewed hundreds of pages of Pentagon documents and found California has more bases contaminated with the chemicals, known as PFAS, than any other state — at least 21 that exceed federal health guidelines. https://t.co/ki0XEmqu2y — Adrienne Shih (@adrienneshih) October 8, 2019

Toxic chemicals from Calif military bases are leaching into groundwater: Residents “using groundwater for drinking water” near Los Alamitos “may potentially be exposed to migrating PFAS contamination.” Five wells west of Fresno airfield could be affected. https://t.co/MKUF4LyB1m — David Cloud (@DavidCloudLAT) October 8, 2019