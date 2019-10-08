A Sherman Oaks father is upset that a man who went into his house while his children were home with a nanny was able to escape right under the nose of responding police officers. Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Oct. 8, 2019.
Video Shows Intruder Flee Sherman Oaks Home as Police Pull Up
