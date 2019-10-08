Video Shows Intruder Flee Sherman Oaks Home as Police Pull Up

Posted 11:05 PM, October 8, 2019, by

A Sherman Oaks father is upset that a man who went into his house while his children were home with a nanny was able to escape right under the nose of responding police officers. Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Oct. 8, 2019.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.