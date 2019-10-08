Video Shows Sisters Targeted in Violent West Hollywood Purse-Snatching

Posted 11:00 PM, October 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:01PM, October 8, 2019

Two sisters say they were attacked by a group of men who stole their purses, dragging one of them to the ground, as they were leaving dinner in an incident captured on surveillance video in West Hollywood Sunday night. Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Oct. 8, 2019.

