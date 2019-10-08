Woman Turns Herself in to Police After Allegedly Striking Pedestrian in Santa Ana Hit-and-Run

A woman turned herself in to authorities a day after allegedly striking a pedestrian in Santa Ana and leaving the scene, police said.

The crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of North Fairview Avenue.

Officers from the Santa Ana and Garden Grove police departments responded to several calls and found an “elderly” pedestrian still open the roadway.

The woman was taken to a hospital with major internal injuries, police said.

The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was described as a possible silver sedan.

A preliminary investigation determined that the woman was walking with a male companion when she was struck by a vehicle heading north.

About 2 p.m. the following day, a woman showed up to the Santa Ana accompanied by her attorney to turn herself in in connection to the crash.

Karina Garcia, 25, admitted to hitting a pedestrian at the intersection while driving her silver Honda Civic.

After Garcia indicated where she had left her vehicle, police found it and discovered it had damage consistent with hitting a pedestrian.

Garcia was booked on suspicion of hit-and-run causing injury and driving with a suspended license for DUI, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.